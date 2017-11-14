Nemo will give Crokes "a huge game" - Casey 14 November 2017





Dr Crokes' Daithi Casey and Niall Hickey of Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Daithi Casey expects Nemo Rangers to push Dr Crokes to the pin of their collars in Sunday week's Munster Club SFC final.

Reigning All-Ireland club champions, the Kerry kingpins haven't been beaten at provicial level since losing to their Cork counterparts in 2010 - a game Casey remembers all too well:

"I remember we had an atrocious first half. Nemo, at the time, they absolutely blitzed us in the first half. They were a very powerful team," he notes in The Irish Independent.

"David Niblock had a massive game at midfield and everything they kicked went over in the first half and everything we kicked in the second half went over.

"We have a lot of respect for Nemo, they are one of the top teams in Ireland, their record speaks for itself so we won't be underestimating anything or any team going forward.

"We are in for a huge game. They will want to play football and they will want to play football so it should make for an exciting game."