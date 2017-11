Video: Galway U21 'superstar' scores five goals in All Ireland final 14 November 2017



Is this a record? Galway full-forward Emma Reaney scored FIVE goals in the Aisling McGing All Ireland Under-21 Final victory over Mayo.

"She’s our little superstar, she’s amazing," says Player of the Match Michelle Joyce, while manager Stephen Glennon also paid tribute to Reaney.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.