Clarke: the heat is on 14 November 2017





Ireland's Killian Clarke.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Ireland's Killian Clarke.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Killian Clarke admits the searing heat in Adelaide impacted on Ireland during the first International Rules Test.

The Aussies looked at home in the blazing heat as they racked up a ten-point lead ahead of this weekend's second Test in Perth, but the Irish contingent struggled to acclimatise, according to Cavan captain Clarke:

“It was tough work," the International Rules debutant told The Irish Times. "We’re probably still adjusting to the heat a wee bit, and that was the hottest day we’ve had so far. It’s a disappointing result overall.

“Personally, I felt the heat a wee bit strong and trying to get my breath a wee bit more than others. Next week’s a different story. We’re after being exposed to the heat now and the pace of the game.

"The Aussies move the ball very well, their kick passing was better than expected, which was hard to defend. We’ll give it a good rattle next week.”