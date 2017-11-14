"I don't think we'd beat Dublin if we played them in my kitchen" 14 November 2017





Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy.

Rathnew manager Harry Murphy would love to see Wicklow entertaining All-Ireland champions Dublin in Aughrim.

Former Garden County boss Murphy oversaw the reigning Wicklow champions' shock defeat of Dublin kingpins St Vincent's on Sunday and he believes that - if possible - the county team should also be given an opportunity to lock horns with capital opposition at their 8,500-capacity fortress next summer:

“It was a great win for Rathnew and I’m sure John Evans is saying, ‘if we can get that belief into the county team it will give everybody a boost’,” he told The Irish Daily Star. “And if we can just get over Offaly, we might have the Dubs here.

“Wouldn’t it be great for Wicklow football to have the Dubs in Aughrim? And if it was Carlow they were playing I’d say the same, play it in Carlow. Or if Leitrim are playing them, then play them in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Whoever is playing the Dubs, not in the latter stages but in the early rounds, get the Dubs down. Now I don’t think we’d beat Dublin if we played them in my kitchen — but get the Dubs down and get the kids of Wicklow in to see them and to promote the game in the weaker counties.”

The seemingly-invincible Sam Maguire Cup holders will open their defence of the Leinster championship against either Wicklow or Offaly. Leinster Council will convene tomorrow to determine where that match would be played.