Derrygonnelly's Jones to miss replay 14 November 2017





Derrygonnelly's Leigh Jones with Brendan Rogers and Paul McNeill of Slaughtneil.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derrygonnelly's Leigh Jones with Brendan Rogers and Paul McNeill of Slaughtneil.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Derrygonnelly attacker Leigh Jones is doubtful for Sunday's Ulster Club SFC semi-final replay against Cavan Gaels.

One of six members of the Jones family on the Derrygonnelly starting XV that drew with the Cavan champions last weekend, Leigh is due to travel to the United States for work commitments and manager Martin Greene has resigned himself to having to plan without him as he seeks to secure a provincial final date with Slaughtneil:

"Leigh has to go back to America, He got a job in Belfast, a computer graduate for Apple, but their head office is in America, so he has to go away on a six-month contract to Minneapolis," he told The Belfast Telegraph.

"He'll probably have to come back and forth which is the annoying thing, and he's away on Monday morning again. He's doubtful. I think the company just let him away for one day, Friday, and that was to travel."