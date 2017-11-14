Louth stalwart Reid retires 14 November 2017





Louth’s Adrian Reid has announced his retirement from intercounty football after ten seasons of service and more than 100 appearances.

The Mattock Rangers clubman, who captained Louth to the NFL Division Four crown in 2016, made his debut for the Wee County against DCU at Darver in the 2008 O’Byrne Cup and went on to become a real driving force for Louth at senior level.

His 106th and final appearance in the red jersey was against Longford in the SF Qualifier defeat to Longford at Drogheda this summer.

Adrian – who made 61 championship appearances for the Wee County - and his brother David followed in the footsteps of their late father, Damien Reid, in pulling on the Louth shirt, while their uncle Sean is also a former Louth footballer.

The highly versatile Collon man is one of 23 players to have made more than a century of appearances for Louth.