Six-month-old charged into Westmeath IHC final 14 November 2017





Cusack Park, Mullingar.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cusack Park, Mullingar.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Westmeath county board have apologised to a local family after a baby was charged entry into a recent championship final.

Anthony and Bridget Blacoe took their six-month-old son Harry to his first county final at Cusack Park on September 30th when their home club Ringtown faced Fr Dalton’s in the intermediate hurling championship decider.

Purchasing his tickets at the Mullingar venue, Anthony was “shocked” to learn that he had to pay €3 for his son’s admission into the game.

“There was a sign above the ticket seller’s head saying U12s go free,” Mr Blacoe told the Westmeath Examiner. “We were in a hurry (as the match was starting) and I paid, but I said to myself that I’d bring it up on a different day. When we went to go in at a separate entrance because of the buggy, the man at the gate was disgusted that we’d had to pay for Harry.

“He wanted to take us back up and get the money back, as he knew it was ridiculous, but the game was starting and I said that we would do something about it later.”

He added: “We wanted it brought up not because of the three euro but because of the principle of it and so as it won’t happen to anyone else.”

Speaking on the matter at last Tuesday night’s county board meeting, chairman Sean Sheridan stated that he did not think “any of our gate-men would do something like that” and also promised that there’d be inquiries into the incident.