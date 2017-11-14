My Kildare future is in O'Neill's hands - O'Connor 14 November 2017





Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor scores a late goal despite Paul Cahillane and goalkeeper Graham Brody of Portlaoise.

Eanna O’Connor says it’s up to Kildare manager Cian O’Neill to decide whether he’s good enough to become a Lilywhites regular.

Son of Kerry’s multiple All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor, Eanna was in sublime form on Sunday as he slotted 1-5 from the edge of the square during the Kildare champions’ excellent Leinster Club SFC victory over Portloaise.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the Kildare panel since transferring from the Kingdom to Moorefield along with his brother Cian four years ago, but last weekend’s display led to his club manager Ross Glavin describing the gifted attacker as “county material”.

“That's not my call, it's Dr O'Neill's call,” the former Kerry minor told The Irish Daily Mirror. “I was there for the league but I didn't really make any championship panel, so it's not really my call.

“I've really bought into the Moorefield way of playing and thinking. I've really had to up my physical ability and my skills, because it's a different type of football up in Kildare compared to Kerry.

“Athletically, Kildare usually are superior to Kerry. In Kerry, skill is placed before physicality, and then we hope the physical side comes with age, whereas in Kildare, some would say it's tighter, it's more of a running game – but look, Kildare are on an upward curve so we can't be complaining about that.”