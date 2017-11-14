Kelly adds Quinn to Lake County backroom 14 November 2017





Colin Kelly has brought former Offaly footballer Joe Quinn into his Westmeath senior football management team.

Quinn, who last played with the Faithful County in 2011, is re-joining the Lake County as Strength & Conditioning coach, having held the same role under Pat Flanagan in 2012 and 2013. His input contributed to a successful period for Westmeath first time around as they won back-to-back promotions to rise to Division One.

The ex-Offaly ace operates out of the Aspire gym in Clara, with whom he won SFCs in 2003 and '09.

Former Louth manager Kelly is busy assembling a strong think tank in the midlands, having already enlisted the services of former Laois boss Sean Dempsey and Westmeath's 1995 All-Ireland MFC winning captain Damien Gavin.