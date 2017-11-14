Sheehan called up by Ireland 14 November 2017





Ireland's Ciaran Sheehan against Australia.

Ciaran Sheehan has been drafted into Ireland's International Rules squad for Saturday’s second Test in Perth.

With question marks remaining over the involvement of Sligo’s Niall Murphy and Roscommon’s Enda Smith due to illness in the camp, manager Joe Kernan has turned to the 2010 All-Ireland winning former Cork star, who was on the books of Carlton in the AFL for the past three years.

Sheehan - who was Ireland's Player of the Series in 2013 - is the second additional player to be drafted in by the Irish this week, with Kernan also bringing in Monaghan’s Darren Hughes to replace the injured Pearce Hanley. Hughes will hook up with the travelling party tomorrow.

Ireland are playing catch-up this weekend after losing the first Test by ten points, 63-53, in Adelaide on Sunday.