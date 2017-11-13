Ulster MFC draw for 2018 takes place 13 November 2017





Derry's Padraig McGrogan lifts the Ulster MFC trophy.

The draw for next year's Ulster minor football championship (U17) took place tonight.

Under the new fixture calander the championship gets undeway in April and is separate from the senior championship.

In the preliminary round Derry play Monaghan on Saturday 21 April, with the winners progressing to a quarter-final against Cavan.

The quarter-finals on the A side of the draw are Antrim v Fermanagh and Donegal v Tyrone, with the winners of both games meeting in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw Down play Armagh with the winner of that tie meeting Derry/Monaghan/Cavan in the last four.

The quarter-finals are fixed for Saturday 28 April.

All games must be concluded on the day with no replays. If two periods of extra time can't separate teams on the day, a free taking competition will decide the winner.