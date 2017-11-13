Muldoon hangs up his boots for good 13 November 2017





Goalkeeper Michael Conlan and Enda Muldoon celebrate after Ballinderry's All-Ireland club semi-final win in 2002 ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Goalkeeper Michael Conlan and Enda Muldoon celebrate after Ballinderry's All-Ireland club semi-final win in 2002 ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger

Enda Muldoon has played his last game of football after announcing his retirement from club duty.

The Derry legend quit the county scene in 2012 aged 34 after 15-years in the Oakleaf jersey and has now retired from after 23-years playing senior football with Ballinderry.

Muldoon is believed to be going into club management with Banagher.

The All Star won eight Derry SFC titles and an All-Ireland club title during his playing days.

After 23 years of playing senior football for @BallinderryGAC. The time has arrived for me to hang up the boots. The pleasure was all mine. — Enda Muldoon (@MuldoonEnda) November 13, 2017