Ulster club final double-header for Athletic Grounds

13 November 2017

Slaughtneil players and supporters celebrate after their side's Ulster club SFC final victory over Kilcoo at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh in 2016.
©INPHO/Presseye.

The Ulster club SFC and IFC finals will be played as a double-header at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Sunday 26 November. It is the second year in a row that the Orchard County venue will host the senior final.

Champions Slaughtneill await the winners of the replayed semi-final between Derrygonnelly and Cavan Gaels in the senior decider. Throw in for the provincial senior decider is at 3pm.

The IFC final sees Moy take on Rostrevor at 1pm.




