Watch: Adrian Chiles trains with Ulster hurling champions 13 November 2017





BBC presenter Adrian Chiles in the maroon and white hoops of Slaughtneil! BBC presenter Adrian Chiles in the maroon and white hoops of Slaughtneil!

It's unlikely that BBC presenter Adrian Chiles will be lining out for Slaughtneil in their upcoming All-Ireland club SHC semi-final judging by his efforts in this hilarious video.

Along with fellow presenter Christine Bleakley, the former One Show and Match of the Day 2 presenter visits the Ulster club hurling champions for this evening's Christine and Adrian's Friendship Test which airs on BBC1 at 7.30.

Chiles, who Roy Keane brought to Croke Park in 2013 to see the Cork hurlers in action, togged out in the Slaughtneil colours, but will need a lot more coaching if he's to challenge the likes of Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers for a place on the Emmet's team!