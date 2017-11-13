Cummins inspires club to Munster final appearance

13 November 2017

Brendan Cummins being interviewed.
©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Brendan Cummins is on the glory trail once again at the age of 42.

The two-time Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper, who pocketed a Tipp JHC medal last Saturday week, was the hero at both ends for Ballybacon-Grange as they defeated St. Catherine's of Cork by 1-11 to 0-9 yesterday to qualify for the Munster club JHC final.

Cummins top-scored for the south Tipp outfit with six points from frees, while he also made a vital save in the closing stages.  

Ballybacon-Grange's opponents in the final at Mallow on December 3 will be Ardmore of Waterford who powered to a 5-22 to 1-8 victory over Clare's Bodyke in the other semi-final at the WIT Arena. Former Deise star Seamus Prendergast led the scoring charge for Ardmore with a haul of 2-6.




