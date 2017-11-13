Translink-Ulster GAA Coach of the Year shortlist announced 13 November 2017





Neil Loughran, Irish News Sports Columnist, Sean Falls, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Kieran McGeeney, Armagh Football Manager, Michael Geoghan, PRO Ulster GAA and Tony Scullion, Ulster GAA, announce the finalists in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award. Neil Loughran, Irish News Sports Columnist, Sean Falls, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Kieran McGeeney, Armagh Football Manager, Michael Geoghan, PRO Ulster GAA and Tony Scullion, Ulster GAA, announce the finalists in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award.

Translink and Ulster GAA have released the names of the nine coaches shortlisted in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Awards. Members of the public are now being called upon to get behind the finalists and vote to decide who the overall winner will be.

The initiative, which is designed to recognise those club coaches who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the teaching and development of Gaelic games, saw dozens of clubs from across the province submit entries.

Following a public call for nominations, an expert judging panel including Armagh football manager Kieran McGeeney, had the difficult task of selecting one person from each county to go through to the online public vote. The winner will receive free coach travel for one year for their club team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year gear.

The finalists are:

Antrim – Kevin Gough, St. John’s GAC

Armagh – Anthony Farrell, Derrynoose St. Mochua’s

Cavan – Brendan Connolly, Cavan Gaels

Derry – Ashelene Groogan, St Colm’s Ballinascreen

Donegal – Glen Campbell, St. Naul’s

Down – Gerard Lenaghan, Aughlisnafin GAC

Fermanagh – Eunan O’Flanagan, Devenish St, Mary’s

Monaghan – Martin Burns, Killanny Geraldines GFC

Tyrone – Martin Curry, Eglish St. Patrick’s Camogie Club

Encouraging people across Ulster to show their support for the shortlisted coaches, Translink’s Sean Falls said:

“This is the first year of this award and the standard of nominations we received was exceptional, so whittling the list down to just nine was a tough task for the judges. It was clear from the entries that GAA clubs in communities across the province would not exist without the countless hours which unsung heroes such as these volunteer behind the scenes. It is wonderful for Translink to have the opportunity to help honour them in this way. Whichever club or county you’re from we encourage you to show your support for our finalists by voting for the person you think is most deserving of the honour.”

Voting is now open at ulster.gaa.ie/coachoftheyear, and closes at 11.59pm on Sunday.