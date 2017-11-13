Jones focused on replay, not Slaughtneil 13 November 2017





Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones lifts the New York Cup as his side claim a three-in-a-row of Fermanagh SFC titles. Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones lifts the New York Cup as his side claim a three-in-a-row of Fermanagh SFC titles.

Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones isn't looking beyond next Sunday's Ulster club SFC semi-final replay against Cavan Gaels in Clones.

Extra-time couldn't separate the Harps and the Gaels yesterday, meaning holders Slaughtneil still don't know who they'll be facing in the final on Sunday week.

“We're not focusing on anything to do with Slaughtneil," Jones stressed to the Irish News.

“Of course it's a great opportunity for both teams. We are 60 minutes away from a final but there are a few things we can work on. We will analyse the game and get back down to work on Monday or Tuesday.

The county star added: “We feel we are good enough to be at this level.

“We've been knocking on the door this past few years and won three Fermanagh championships in-a-row, but we haven't completed the job so there's no point talking about anything until we actually get through.

“It is 50-50- again. We missed opportunities there at the very end but that’s the way it goes. There will be some boys disappointed they didn't take the chance, but it's the same for Cavan Gaels.

“It's all to play for the next day.”