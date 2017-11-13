Moorefield boss heaps praise on O'Connor 13 November 2017





Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor scores a late goal despite Paul Cahillane and goalkeeper Graham Brody of Portlaoise.

Moorefield manager Ross Glavin cannot understand how Eanna O'Connor isn't a county footballer.

A son of former Kerry manager Jack O'Connor, the corner forward - who famously scored a late winning goal for Coláiste na Sceilge against St. Mary's, Edenderry in the 2009 Hogan Cup decider - posted 1-5 for the Kildare champions in their surprise Leinster club SFC quarter-final victory over Portlaoise at O'Moore Park yesterday.

"Eanna's a quality footballer," Glavin is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"I've been saying it to everyone all year. Eanna's a county footballer. He can do it all, he can hit frees from anywhere and he's a proper baller. He can play inside, he can play outside.

"He's county material so we're privileged to have him."

If Kildare manager Cian O'Neill does come calling for O'Connor, Glavin is hoping it won't be until after the All-Ireland club final next March.

"Well, I've full intentions of keeping my squad together anyway until Paddy's Day so we'll talk about that hopefully after then," he added.