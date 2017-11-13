Williams to face his former Leitrim team-mates next summer 13 November 2017





Enda Williams in action for Leitrim.

Enda Williams will be plotting the downfall of his former Leitrim team-mates when they visit Gaelic Park next May.

The former Longford and Leitrim footballer has been appointed trainer to the New York footballers ahead of the opening game in the 2018 Connacht SFC. Williams, who emigrated to the Big Apple two years ago, has been added to New York manager Justin O'Halloran's backroom team which also comprises selectors Gerry Fox, Bonnie Duffy and fellow-Longford man Dermot York.

Williams first came to prominence in 2002 when he captained Longford to a surprise Leinster MFC success. The Clonguish clubman went on to represent the midlanders at senior level before transferring to Leitrim in 2012. He rejoined his native county two years later and also had a spell as joint-manager of the Longford ladies football team.