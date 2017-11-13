Betts warmed up for first Test by playing GAA 'Sevens' match 13 November 2017





Australia's Eddie Betts with Niall Morgan of Ireland.

Adelaide Crows star Eddie Betts prepared for yesterday's International Rules first Test by lining out in a seven-a-side Gaelic football match just days beforehand.

The Crows' four-time leading goal-kicker played for the Irish Australians team in its pre-Christmas 'Sevens' competition last Wednesday as he honed his round-ball skills. And the practice paid off when he scored five points in Australia's 63-53 victory at the Adelaide Oval.

“For Eddie, it was just a chance to have a kick around before Sunday’s game,” his Irish Australians team-mate and South Australia GAA vice-president Matt Doecke told the InDaily newspaper in Adelaide.

“He cruised around and showed tremendous balance and poise, especially when he had ball in hand.

“He reads the round ball well in the air and seems to have more time than most… like in Aussie Rules, he’s very unselfish and gave away a lot of opportunities to other players.”