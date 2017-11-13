Tuam holds no fears for Kirby 13 November 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Danny Kirby.

Danny Kirby has no issue with the venue for Sunday week's Connacht club SFC final between Castlebar Mitchels and Corofin.

The meeting of the Mayo and Galway heavyweights will take place in Tuam Stadium, which traditionally hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Mayo teams.

But Kirby, who produced a man of the match performance for Castlebar in their semi-final win over Tourlestrane yesterday, isn't worried about taking on the reigning provincial champions in their own backyard.

"We'll play wherever - Tuam, Roscommon, Castlebar, anywhere. We're just happy to be there and in with a shout," Kirby told the Irish Daily Star.

"To be going for another Connacht club title is amazing. But we have a lot to work on, we need to be more clinical.

"We were playing against a big wind in the first half, but we weren't happy with our performance in that half. So we reset, tweaked a few things, and thankfully got a few scores that gave us the win."