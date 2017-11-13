GAA tweets of the week 13 November 2017





There was 'unreal scenes' in Aughrim yesterday as Rathnew sent Dublin champions St Vincent's packing from the Leinster Club SFC...

By Jesus you have to admire Rathnew, shows what an unbelievable unity and belief can do for a team, have to fancy their chances to win Leinster now — Brendan Murphy (@BrendanMurphy17) November 12, 2017

Unreal scene's in aughrim — Rathnew GAA Club (@RathnewGAA1885) November 12, 2017

Some shock result in Wicklow savage result for rathnew #GaaBeo — Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) November 12, 2017

Connacht football semi final a tremendous advert for club football Not our day today but @StBrigidsRos Plyrs can be very proud f performance — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) November 12, 2017

Absolutely gutted but at the same time immensely proud of every single one of our players. For a team that was... https://t.co/FCPVnlkX81 — St.Brigid's Gaa Club (@StBrigidsRos) November 12, 2017

To say im proud to play alongside these boys would be an understatement ! We achieved our goal… https://t.co/BafHDpBCbL — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) November 11, 2017

Best game of club football seen in ages in Omagh. End to end stuff with quality scores some super individual performances. Slaughtneil be hard to stop. — Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) November 11, 2017

When you turn over from the Slaughtneil v Kilcar match to the Republic match #changeofpace pic.twitter.com/SVkenHwuH3 — Kevin McGuckin (@kslith) November 11, 2017

What a side. Kilcar pushed them hard but once Slaughtneil go through the gears they are frighteningly good. Great game — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) November 11, 2017

Kilcar after butchering two better goal scoring chances than the one Slaughneil scored! And then Slaughneil show them how to finish an overlap to the net! Small margins in these big games when so much quality on the pitch — Cian Ward (@wardcian) November 11, 2017

The standard of play on show in Omagh is top drawer... hardly a wide, dropped ball, or misplaced pass to be seen!! — Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) November 11, 2017

The dog is back again.. rumour has it he's looking for the international rules game. He better start digging #downunder #GaaBeo — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) November 11, 2017

Is the game going that soft? That looked like a perfectly good shoulder but Hegarty got a yellow card. It’s championship football ffs. #UlsterClub #KilcarVSlaughtneil — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) November 11, 2017