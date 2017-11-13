Dempsey hails St. Loman's character 13 November 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St Loman's manager Luke Dempsey.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Luke Dempsey was delighted with St. Loman's never-say-die attitude against Mullinalaghta.

For long stages during yesterday's Leinster club SFC quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, it looked like the Longford champions would repeat last year's victory over their Westmeath counterparts, but the Mullingar side reeled off 1-4 without reply in the closing 12 minutes to edge home by a point and set up a semi-final meeting with Simonstown Gaels of Meath.

“We felt we left it behind us here last year," the Loman's manager said.

"We had a brilliant session three days after winning the county final. The Friday went better, the Sunday went better. Those lads were very focused.

"We were very disappointed with the way we started, we weren't firing on all cylinders but we knew that there were players chomping at the bit. Those four (substitutes) really made the difference.”

A disappointed Mullinalaghta boss Mickey Graham reflected: "We knew coming in the quality that they had from midfield up. We coped very well with that today.

"We are very disappointed because we knew we were bagan in there with a chance right at the end."