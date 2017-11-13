'Teams probably paid too much respect to them' 13 November 2017





Rathnew subs celebrate at the final whistle.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Rathnew subs celebrate at the final whistle.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Leighton Glynn says Rathnew weren't in the least bit intimidated by St. Vincent's.

The former Wicklow dual star skippered 'The Village' to a stunning 1-13 to 1-9 victory over the Dublin and Leinster champions at Aughrim yesterday to set up a provincial semi-final meeting with Moorefield.

"We had a good look at them. It's great these days that you can see all the games on TV," Glynn is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"We had a good luck at them and we thought that, in Dublin, teams probably paid them too much respect, played a bit too defensively. We just said we'd go man to man and try to get our runners onto the ball and try to create some chances."

And he agreed that the victory was comparable with Rathnew's 2001 Leinster final replay victory over a star-studded Na Fianna team.

"It's up there alright, this and winning Leinster in 2001, but certainly in more recent times with this group of players, it's our greatest victory, 100 per cent," the veteran added.