Crokes expect Murphy to be fit for final 13 November 2017





Dr. Crokes' David O'Leary shows his concern as keeper Shane Murphy picks up an injury against Kilmurry-Ibrickane during the Munster Club SFC semi final. Dr. Crokes' David O'Leary shows his concern as keeper Shane Murphy picks up an injury against Kilmurry-Ibrickane during the Munster Club SFC semi final.

Dr Crokes are confident that goalkeeper Shane Murphy will be fit for Sunday week's Munster club SFC final against Nemo Rangers.

Murphy was forced to retire late in the first half of yesterday's facile semi-final win over Kilmurry-Ibrickane with a head injury, but Crokes selector Harry O'Neill expects him to make a speedy recovery.

"Shane got a bang into the side of the head, but he is okay," O'Neill told the Irish Daily Star.

"He was in no condition to continue at that stage of the game. Luckily, we had given Johnny O'Leary a run last week, so he wasn't coming in cold.

"St. Vincent's loss (to Rathnew) shows you can't take anything for granted at this level because you are playing teams that have worked just as hard as you in their own counties to win their title, and can carry that momentum into their provinces after."