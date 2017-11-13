Cavanaghs to the fore as Moy reach Ulster club IFC final 13 November 2017





Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh and family celebrate with the trophy after Moy's Tyrone IFC final victory over Derrylaughan at Carrickmore Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh and family celebrate with the trophy after Moy's Tyrone IFC final victory over Derrylaughan at Carrickmore

Sean and Colm Cavanagh are looking forward to yet another Ulster final, this time with their club Moy.

The brothers were highly influential as Tir na nOg turned on the style in the second half to overpower Derry's Newbridge by 2-15 to 1-9 in yesterday's Ulster club IFC final at the Athletic Grounds. Newbridge led by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time, but Moy racked up 2-11 in the second half, with Sean Cavanagh finishing the game with 0-7 (0-6 from frees).

The victory capped a memorable weekend for recently-retired Tyrone star Sean who celebrated the birth of his son - also Sean - on Friday and was honoured by the Tyrone Association in Dublin on Saturday night.

The most important Sean Cavanagh arrived this afternoon! #BigSean&WeeSean #@AnMhaigh colours pic.twitter.com/cwzdt0EeLG — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) November 9, 2017

Colm, who won an All Star award last Friday week, came in for praise from Moy assistant manager Gavin McGilly after making several fine catches in his own goalmouth in the closing stages.

"Colm's performance in the second half was immense. The last five minutes when they were landing balls in, he just kept taking them away, one after the other. You need a bit of quality to win anything, but we're building a togetherness in the team," McGilly told the Irish News.

The Tyrone champions will face Caolan Mooney's Rostrevor in the final after they held on for a 0-13 to 0-12 victory over Milford of Donegal in the other semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.