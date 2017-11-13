Attitude pleases Kavanagh 13 November 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Nemo Rangers boss Larry Kavanagh was happy with his team's attitude against Munster club SFC debutants Adare.

The Cork champions showed no signs of complacency in cruising to a 19-point victory which paves the way for a mouth-watering provincial final showdown with All-Ireland kingpins Dr Crokes on Sunday week.

“That’d be the danger - that someone has their eye on Crokes and then, if you’re in a nine points to eight battle, that can be hard to snap out of. But they didn’t, in fairness. They applied themselves. We only conceded four points, and two of those were frees,” Kavanagh said in the Irish Examiner.

Kavanagh also confirmed that star forward Luke Connolly's substitution five minutes after the restart was a precautionary measure.

“He said during the week he had a bit of a calf injury but that he’d run it out. He said he’d go to half-time but you could see he wasn’t himself,"the manager explained.

"We were going to pull him but he went to the second half, then it kept tightening so we felt why make it worse. Tomás (Ó Sé) and Cian (Mawhinney) are gone long-term, but Jack Horgan and Kevin Fulignati were a bonus because they haven’t trained since the county final, they were just right for today.

“And Jack O’Donovan came in and played a blinder, so that shows the strength in depth that we think we have. I was delighted for him."