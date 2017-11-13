Hughes replaces injured Hanley on Rules tour 13 November 2017





Darren Hughes of Monaghan with Michael Quinn, Michael Brady and Darren Gallagher of Longford Darren Hughes of Monaghan with Michael Quinn, Michael Brady and Darren Gallagher of Longford

Darren Hughes is on his way to Australia for Saturday's International Rules second Test in Perth.

The Monaghan star has been drafted into Joe Kernan's squad as a replacement for Pearce Hanley, who suffered a broken hand during Ireland's 10-point defeat to Australia in yesterday's first Test in Adelaide.

“Darren Hughes is on his way out,” the Ireland manager confirmed.

“He ticks all the boxes; he covers us in a lot of positions. It will be great to have him here. It’s unfortunate for Pearce - he was playing very well.”

There is speculation that Derry's Conor Glass, who is plying his trade in the AFL with Hawthorn, could also be added to the squad if Sligo's Niall Murphy and Enda Smith or Roscommon fail to recover in time from the vomiting bug which hit the Irish camp last week.

“We’ll assess the other boys (Smith and Murphy) first,” Kernan added.

“We’ll wait and see how they are during the week. They couldn’t even go to the match yesterday so I’ll sit down and talk to the doc later in the week and see how they are for next weekend.

“Those two boys got a bad going over. A few others had it too - just didn’t go as bad. Hopefully it’s contained now.”