Stafford says Rathnew were fearless 12 November 2017





Rathnew's James Stafford and Damien Power.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Rathnew's James Stafford and Damien Power.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Rathnew hero James Stafford says the Wicklow champions didn't fear St. Vincent's.

The former county midfielder rolled back the years with a brilliant display as 'The Village' pulled off a massive upset by beating the reigning Dublin and provincial champions in today's Leinster club SFC quarter-final at Aughrim.

Stafford's late goal proved all-important after Mossy Quinn's goal at the other end had looked to have put St. Vincent's in the driving seat.

"Without being disrespectful to Vincent’s, we never feared them at all. We worked hard and we knew we were well capable of putting it up to them," he told RTE.

"Everyone else seemed to write us off, but the rest is history.

"We are a dogged bunch. We always have been. We never say never. We knew there was loads of time left. We never panicked."