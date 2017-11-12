Leinster club SFC: Simonstown ease to maiden win 12 November 2017





Simonstown Gaels (Meath) 1-12

Starlights (Wexford) 0-8

Simonstown Gaels claimed their first ever win in the Leinster club SFC when they had seven points to spare over Starlights at Innovate Wexford Park.

Colm O'Rourke's back-to-back Meath champions, who lost to Rhode at the same stage last year, never looked back after points from Nathan O'Brien, Niall McMahon, Conor Sheridan and Sean Tobin eased them into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just six minutes.

Starlights, who last month denied St. Martin's a Wexford SHC and SFC double, eventually opened their account in the 11th minute through Alan Tobin before Darragh Pepper halved the deficit. But normal service resumed when Sean Tobin grabbed the game's only goal three minutes later to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

Dylan Redmond and Alan Tobin replied for the home side, but Simonstown still led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The Navan outfit had extended their advantage to 1-10 to 0-6 by the 50th minute thanks to scores from Patrick McKeever and Sean Tobin. A brace of Ryan Mahon scores reduced the margin to five before McKeever (free) and Shane O'Rourke scored late points to put the result beyond doubt.

Simonstown Gaels: R Burlingham; S Gallagher, S Moran, N McMahon (0-1); B McGrath (0-1), R O’Connor, N Kane; S O’Rourke (0-2), J Kilcullen; S Tobin (1-2), S Kenny, M McCabe; N O’Brien (0-1), C Sheridan (0-1), P McKeever (0-4, 3 free). Subs: J Lyons for McCabe (42), M Brennan for O’Brien (47), N O’Brien for Kenny (52), E Donoghue for Kane (55), B Conlon for Tobin (58).

Starlights: P Doyle; R O’Connor, T Wall, M Doyle; J Kelly, R Fox (0-1), K Foley; L Ryan, R Farrell; A Tobin (0-2, 1 f), N Doyle, D Redmond (0-1, 1f); D Pepper (0-1), E Furlong, R Mahon (0-3, 1 free). Subs: A Dobbs for Furlong(42), B Edwards for Farrell (50).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).