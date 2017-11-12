Leinster club SFC: Moorefield edge out 14-man Portlaoise 12 November 2017





Moorefield's Niall Hurley Lynch kicks the winning point against Portlaoise Moorefield's Niall Hurley Lynch kicks the winning point against Portlaoise

Moorefield (Kildare) 1-9

Portlaoise (Laois) 0-11

A late Niall Hurley-Lynch point gave Moorefield a dramatic victory over Portlaoise in an exhilarating Leinster club SFC quarter-final at O'Moore Park.

In a game that was level seven times, the Newbridge men came from three points down with eight minutes remaining to snatch victory and set up a semi-final against Rathnew, surprise winners over St. Vincent's. Portlaoise were to left to ponder what might have been after substitute Craig Rogers was sent off on a second yellow card in the 53rd minute, while Paul Cahillane was inches wide from a difficult last-gasp free.

It was nip-and-tuck in a brilliant first half before late points from Brian Mulligan, Scott Lawless and goalkeeper Graham Brody - his second from a '45 - gave Malachy McNulty's charges a 0-9 to 0-7 interval lead.

Scores weren't as plentiful in the second half, but it looked like Portlaoise would prevail when Lawless put them three points up. However, a superb 55th minute goal from Éanna O’Connor, son of former Kerry manager Jack, restored parity for the Kildare champions before Hurley-Lynch won it for them at the death.

Moorefield: T Kinsella, L Callaghan, L Healy, M Dempsey, K Murnaghan, J Murray, S Healy, R Sweeney, A Masterson (0-1), C O’Connor (0-1), E Heavey (0-1), A Tyrrell, S Dempsey, E O’Connor (1-5, 0-2fs), N Hurley-Lynch (0-1). Subs: I Meehan for S Dempsey (27), A Mullins for Tyrrell inj (42), M Murray for Sweeney (46), M McDermott for Heavey (53).

Portlaoise: G Brody (0-2, 45s), D Hyland (0-1), F Flanagan, D Seale, B Mulligan (0-1), K Lillis, C Finn, C Boyle (0-1), C McEvoy, G Dillon, B Carroll, B Smyth, P Cahillane (0-2), B McCormack (0-1), S Lawless (0-3, 1f). Subs: C Rogers for Smyth (12-20, 23), P Downey for Mulligan (51).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).