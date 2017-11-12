Munster club SFC: Nemo demolish Adare 12 November 2017





Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) gets by Adare's Hugh Bourke Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) gets by Adare's Hugh Bourke

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 2-17

Adare (Limerick) 0-4

Nemo Rangers flexed their muscles ahead of a mouth-watering Munster club SFC final against Dr Crokes on November 26 by inflicting a 19-point defeat on Adare in a one-sided semi-final at Mallow.

Making their Munster club SFC debut, the Limerick champions were no match for their Cork counterparts who qualified for their 18th provincial final without hardly breaking sweat.

The game was effectively over at half-time when Nemo led by 2-6 to 0-2 after playing into a strong breeze. Paul Kerrigan posted the opening two points before Luke Connolly raised the first green flag in the 10th minute. Mark Connolly opened Adare's account four minutes later, but there was no respite as Barry O'Driscoll grabbed a second goal for the winners in the 27th minute.

With the game already won, Nemo could afford the luxury of replacing Luke Connolly five minutes after the restart as they cruised to the easiest of wins.

Nemo Rangers: M Martin; K O’Donovan, A O’Reilly (capt), A Cronin; J Donovan, S Cronin, K Fulignati (0-1); A O’Donovan, J Horgan (0-1); B O’Driscoll (1-3, two frees), P Kerrigan (0-6, one free), C O’Brien (0-1); L Connolly (1-3, three frees), P Gumley, C Dalton. Subs: C Horgan (0-2) for Connolly (35 mins), M Dorgan for J Horgan and A Greaney for Gumley (both 45 mins), C Kiely for O’Brien and C O’Shea for O’Reilly (both 52 mins), S Martin for Fulignati (57 mins).

Adare: J Hickey; O Collins, A O’Connor, E Costello; E Ryan, D Connolly, P Maher; S Doherty (capt), S Keeley; C McCarthy, J English, H Bourke (0-2 frees); M Connolly (0-1), R Bourke (0-1, free), M Lyons. Subs: D Lyons for McCarthy (35 mins), A O’Connell for Keeley (50 mins), J Fitzgerald for Maher and D O’Connor for Collins (both 51 mins), C Flanaganfor Connolly (55 mins), B Supple for English (57 mins).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).