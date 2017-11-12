Munster club SFC: Crokes in complete control 12 November 2017





Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper looks to round Keelan Sexton of Kilmurry-Ibrickane Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper looks to round Keelan Sexton of Kilmurry-Ibrickane

Dr Crokes (Kerry) 2-19

Kilmurry-Ibrickane (Clare) 0-10

All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes will face Nemo Rangers in the Munster club SFC final in a fortnight's time after cruising to a 15-point victory over Kilmurry-Ibrickane at Lewis Road, Killarney.

It was the black and ambers' fifth time to beat their Clare counterparts since 2011 as they qualified for their sixth provincial final this decade. They created several goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, but had to settle for just one from the excellent Johnny Buckley in the 14th minute after Kieran O'Leary had set him up.

Despite losing Ambrose O'Donovan to a black card for a trip on Enda Coughlan two minutes later and goalkeeper Shane Murphy to a head injury in the 26th minute, Crokes took a commanding 1-11 to 0-4 lead into the break.

The roles were reversed for Crokes' second goal in the 44th minute when O'Leary finished Buckley's high ball to the net to extend the Kerry champions' advantage to 2-15 to 0-8.

Colm 'Gooch' Cooper hit 0-9 (0-6 from frees) for the winners, who had no fewer than 10 different scorers.

Dr Crokes: S Murphy; J Payne, M Moloney, G White (0-1); L Quinn, F Fitzgerald, D O’Leary (0-1); J Buckley (1-0), A O’Donovan; M Burns (0-2), G O’Shea (0-2), B Looney (0-1); K O’Leary (1-1), D Casey (0-1), CCooper (0-9, six frees). Subs: T Brosnan (0-1) for O’Donovan (18 mins, bc); J O’Leary for Murphy (27, inj); S Doolan for Looney (46 mins); P Clarke for K O’Leary (50 mins); J Lyne for Quinn (52 mins); E Brosnan for Cooper (55 mins).

Kilmurry-Ibrickane: I McInerney (0-1, free); D Hickey, E Talty, M Killeen; S Hickey, M McMahon (0-1), M Hogan; K King, N Hickey (0-1); D Coughlan (0-1) , M O’Dwyer, S Moloney; E Coughlan, M McCarthy (0-4), K Sexton (0-2, one free, one 45). Subs: N Downes for M O’Dwyer (HT); P O’Dwyer for Coughlan (46 mins); T Lernihan for Hogan (50 mins); E Bracken for Moloney (52 mins); D Callinan for Talty (57 mins); Darren Sexton for King (57 mins).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).