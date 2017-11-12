Galway SHC: Mellows reach first final in 47 years 12 November 2017





GPA President David Collins © @gaelicplayers GPA President David Collins © @gaelicplayers

Liam Mellows are through to their first Galway SHC final since 1970 after edging out Cappataggle by 0-13 to 1-9 in Athenry this afternoon.

Mellows, whose biggest name is former Galway captain and GPA president David Collins, had to withstand a second half fightback by Cappy after taking a 0-7 to 0-3 lead into the break.

In the second part of the Kenny Park double-header, Gort and Craughwell fought out a 1-10 to 0-13 draw, meaning Mellows will have to wait a little longer to discover the identity of their final opponents.

Aidan Helebert's goal had Gort leading 1-7 to 0-7 early in the second half, but Craughwell rallied to take the lead before Gort grabbed a late equaliser.