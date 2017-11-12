Leinster club SFC: Heslin stars as Loman's leave it late 12 November 2017





Paul McSharry St. Lomans with Francis Mulligan St Columbas during the Leinster Club SFC quarter final at Pearse Park Paul McSharry St. Lomans with Francis Mulligan St Columbas during the Leinster Club SFC quarter final at Pearse Park

St Loman's (Westmeath) 1-12

St. Columba's (Longford) 1-11

John Heslin scored 1-7while centre back Paddy Dowdall landeda superb winning point as St. Loman's snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against an unlucky Mullinalaghta at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

For long stages, it looked like the Longford championswould repeat last year's victory over their Westmeath counterparts, but Luke Dempsey's men reeled off 1-4 without reply in the closing 12 minutes to claim a victory they scarcely deserved and set up a Leinster club SFC semi-final meeting with Simonstown Gaels of Meath.

St. Columba's made a dream start when a David McGivney goal and points from Gary Rogers and James McGivney propelled them into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead. Two points from Heslin and another from Shane Dempsey settled Loman's before Jayson Matthews made it1-3 to 0-3 from a free.

Mickey Graham's charges went on to hold a 1-8 to 0-7 lead at the interval and Loman's looked a beaten docket when early second half points from Rogers and Matthews put six between the sides.

It was still a six-point game after 48 minutes, but the Mullingar men then suddenly found their form. Heslin kicked a brace of frees before converting a 53rd minute penalty after substitute Ciaran Kilmurray had been fouled.

Another sub Ciaran Lynam levelled before centre back and former Westmeath hurling captain Dowdall emerged as the unlikely match-winner.

StLomans Mullingar:Jason Daly; Neil OToole, Jason OToole, Gerry Grehan; Gary Glennon, Paddy Dowdall (0-1), David Whelan; Paul Sharry, Sean Flanagan; Kelvin Reilly, Ronan OToole, David Windsor; Ken Casey (0-1), John Heslin (1-7), Shane Dempsey (0-2). Subs: Ciaran Kilmurray for David Whelan (34), Ciaran Lynam (0-01)for Kelvin Reilly (41), Conradh Reilly for Shane Dempsey (48), Gareth Hickey for David Windsor (48),

StColumbas:Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Francis Mulligan; Conan Brady, Shane Mulligan, Donal Mc Elligott; Aidan Mc Elligott, John Keegan; David McGivney (1-0), James Mc Givney (0-3), Gary Rogers (0-3); Jayson Matthews (0-3), Rian Brady (0-2), Conor Mc Elligott. Subs:Rory Mc Elligott for Conor Mc Elligott (47), James Mooney for Conan Brady (54),

Referee:Cormac Reilly (Meath).