Ulster club SFC: extra-time can't separate Harps and Gaels 12 November 2017





Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) 0-12

Cavan Gaels (Cavan) 0-12

(After extra-time)

Slaughtneil will have to wait another week to discover the identity of their Ulster club SFC final opponents after extra-time failed to separate Derrygonnelly Harps and Cavan Gaels in the second of the semi-finals at Clones.

The Gaels looked to have one foot in the final when they led by four points early in the second half, but they failed to score in the final quarter as the Fermanagh champions stormed back to tie up the scoring at 0-10 apiece and force extra-time.

Jason O'Reilly's charges led by 0-3 to 0-1 early on thanks to points from Niall Smith, Andy Graham and Martin Dunne before Derrygonnelly replied with five on the trot per Paul Ward (free) and two each from the Jones brothers, Ryan and Garvan. The Gaels restored parity through Seanie Johnston (free) and late call-up Declan Meehan before Ward's third free gave the Harps a slender 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

The Terry Coyle Park outfit resumed with five unanswered points from Dunne (two), Levi Murphy (two) and Paul O’Connor to open up a 0-10 to 0-6 lead, but they couldn't see it out as Derrygonnelly rallied with scores from Declan Cassidy, Garvan Jones, Garry (free) and Conall Jones (free) to take the tie to extra-time. Both teams had chances to win it in normal time, with the Gaels' coming closest when Niall Murray hit the upright in the fourth minute of injury-time.

Gary McKenna and Martin Dunne traded scores in the first period of extra-time before Ward edged the Harps back into the lead. But a Darragh Sexton effort in the seventh minute of the second period ensured the sides must meet again.

Scorers - Derrygonnelly: Paul Ward 0-5 (3fs), Garvan Jones 0-2, Gary McKenna 0-2 (1f), Ryan Jones 0-1, Conal Jones 0-1, Declan Cassidy 0-1. Cavan Gaels: Martin Dunne 0-4 (2fs), Levi Murphy 0-2, Paul O’Connor 0-1, Andrew Graham 0-1, Niall Smith 0-1, Darragh Sexton 0-1, Declan Meehan 0-1, Sean Johnston 0-1 (f).

Derrygonnelly: Shane McGullion, Lee Jones, Michael Jones, Neil Gallagher, Eamon McHugh, Garvan McGinley, Ryan Jones, Garvan Jones, Kevin Cassidy, Paul Ward, Declan Cassidy, Gary McKenna, Leigh Jones, Conal Jones Subs: Stephen McGullion for K Cassidy (32 mins), Aidan Gallagher for Lee Jones (43), K Cassidy for Leigh Jones (52), Lee Jones for Gallagher (66), Leigh Jones for Stephen McGullion (72), Stephen McGullion for A Gallagher (77).

Cavan Gaels: Ciaran Flynn, Luke Fortune, Niall Murray, Kevin Meehan, Stephen Murray, Barry Fortune, Levi Murphy, Paul Graham, Robert Maloney-Derham, Niall Smith, Declan Meehan, Andrew Graham, Paul O’Connor, Sean Johnston, Martin Dunne. Subs: Vincent Coyle for P Graham (BC, 38 mins), Sean Higgins for A Graham (54), Darragh Sexton, Keenan Donohoe for S Murray (60), Sean Fitzsimons for Smith (69), Micheál Lyng for O’Connor (76).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).