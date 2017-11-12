Connacht club SFC: Burke goal decides titanic tussle 12 November 2017





Corofin and Galway's Liam Silke.

Corofin (Galway) 2-15

St. Brigid's (Roscommon) 1-14

(After extra-time)

Holders Corofin needed extra-time to see off old rivals St. Brigid's in an absorbing Connacht club SFC semi-final at Tuam Stadium.

Galway's All-Ireland winning hurling full back Daithi Burke scored the decisive goal in extra-time as Corofin set up a repeat of last year's semi-final and the 2015 final against Castlebar Mitchels in a fortnight's time.

2013 All-Ireland champions St. Brigid's failed to raise a gallop in last year's final and set about putting that right by racing into an early lead thanks to points from Senan Kibride (free) and Padraig Kelly. Ian Burke and Gary Sice brought the Galway kingpins level before Cathal McHugh, Kilbride (free) and Kelly fired the Kiltoom men into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 20 minutes.

Having come close to scoring goals earlier through Martin Farragher and Ian Burke, Corofin finally made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when the former found the net to bring them level. Micheal Lundy and Jason Leonard (two) added points to leave the locals perched on a 1-5 to 0-6 interval lead.

The momentum remained with Corofin after the restart and they had opened up a 1-11 to 0-9 lead before Cathal McHugh raised a green flag in the 47th minute to bring Brigid's back into it.

Michael Farragher had Corofin 1-12 to 1-10 up at the end of normal time, but a late Kilbride brace of frees forced extra-time.

The Roscommon champions twice took the lead in the first period of extra-time before Ronan Steede gave the winners a 1-15 to 1-14 lead at the change of ends.

The second period was just 20 seconds old when Daithi Burke, who had come on with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, blasted home after being set up by his cousin Ian to keep Corofin on course to retain their provincial crown.

Scorers - Corofin: Ian Burke 1-2, Gary Sice and Jason Leonard (1f) 0-4 each, Daithi Burke 1-0, Michael Farragher 0-2, Ronan Steede, Kieran Molloy, and Colin Brady 0-1 each. St. Brigid’s: Senan Kilbride 0-7 (6fs), Cathal McHugh 1-3 (2fs), Padraig Kelly 0-3, Shane Mannion 0-1 (45).

Corofin: Bernard Power; Liam Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Ciaran McGrath; Micheal Lundy, Conor Cunningham, Kieran Molloy; Michael Farragher, Ronan Steede; Colin Brady, Gary Sice, Jason Leonard; Dylan Wall, Martin Farragher, Ian Burke. Subs: Dylan McHugh for Micheal Lundy (49), Daithi Burke for Conor Cunningham (50), Justin Burke for Martin Farragher (58), Ciaran Brady for Colin Brady (60), Barry O’Donovan for Kieran Molloy (70), Colin Brady for Dylan Wall (78), Kevin Murphy for Ronan Steede (80).

St. Brigid's: Shane Mannion; Darragh Sheehy, Peter Domican, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Ian Kilbride, Johnny Murray; Garvan Dolan, Eddie Nolan; Conor Murray, Darren Dolan, Padraig Kelly; Cathal McHugh, Senan Kilbride, Brian Stack. Subs: Darragh Donnelly for Conor Murray (37), David Cunniffe for Darren Dolan (41), Eoin Sheehy for Eddie Nolan (50), Jack McDonnell for Cathal McHugh (58), Cathal McHugh for Jack McDonnell (70), Eddie Nolan for Padraig Kelly (75).

Referee: Eamonn O’Grady (Leitrim).