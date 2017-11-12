Broken hand to rule Hanley out of second Test
12 November 2017
Pearce Hanley.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Pearce Hanley is expected to miss next Saturday's second International Rules Test in Perth after suffering a broken hand in this morning's first Test.
The Mayo native, who plays with the Gold Coast in the AFL, was forced to retire in the second quarter of Ireland's 53-63 defeat in Adelaide. Hanley's injury is a big blow to the visitors' hopes of overturning the deficit in six days' time.
Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury is also a doubt for Australia for the second Test with a finger injury which forced him off at half-time.