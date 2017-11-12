Broken hand to rule Hanley out of second Test 12 November 2017





Pearce Hanley.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Pearce Hanley.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Pearce Hanley is expected to miss next Saturday's second International Rules Test in Perth after suffering a broken hand in this morning's first Test.

The Mayo native, who plays with the Gold Coast in the AFL, was forced to retire in the second quarter of Ireland's 53-63 defeat in Adelaide. Hanley's injury is a big blow to the visitors' hopes of overturning the deficit in six days' time.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury is also a doubt for Australia for the second Test with a finger injury which forced him off at half-time.