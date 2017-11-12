O'Dwyer free to face Crokes 12 November 2017





Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Peter O'Dwyer.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane’s hopes of dethroning provincial and All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes in today’s Munster club SFC semi-final have received a boost with the news that Peter O’Dwyer has been cleared to play.

The veteran forward came off the bench to score the only goal with his first touch in the closing stages of last month’s Clare SFC final against Clondegad before being sent off in injury-time. The straight red card was expected to rule O’Dwyer out of today’s game in Killarney, but he has successfully appealed it and will be available to line out for Aidan Moloney’s men.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane have had their provincial ambitions ended by Dr Crokes on no fewer than four occasions since 2011, with the Kerry kingpins emerging 1-14 to 0-8 winners in last year’s quarter-final.