O'Dwyer free to face Crokes

12 November 2017

Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Peter O'Dwyer.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane’s hopes of dethroning provincial and All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes in today’s Munster club SFC semi-final have received a boost with the news that Peter O’Dwyer has been cleared to play.

The veteran forward came off the bench to score the only goal with his first touch in the closing stages of last month’s Clare SFC final against Clondegad before being sent off in injury-time. The straight red card was expected to rule O’Dwyer out of today’s game in Killarney, but he has successfully appealed it and will be available to line out for Aidan Moloney’s men.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane have had their provincial ambitions ended by Dr Crokes on no fewer than four occasions since 2011, with the Kerry kingpins emerging 1-14 to 0-8 winners in last year’s quarter-final.




Most Read Stories

IRS: Aussies in the driving seat after 10-point win

Broken hand to rule Hanley out of second Test

Live: Sunday Match Tracker

Ó Sé calls for end to 'bastardised game'

Tyrone heroes honoured

Kernan says it's still all to play for


Android app on Google Play