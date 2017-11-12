Tyrone heroes honoured 12 November 2017





Sean Cavanagh leads his Tyrone teammates out for their All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash against Dublin at Croke Park.

Sean Cavanagh was among those honoured at a banquet hosted by the Tyrone Association of Dublin in Croke Park last night.

Cavanagh and the McMahon brothers, Joe and Justin, all called time on their illustrious inter-county careers this year and received awards in recognition of their achievements and contribution to Tyrone football.

Among the special guests last night were the Red Hands’ Ulster senior football champions, their U17 All-Ireland football champions and All-Ireland intermediate ladies football finalists.