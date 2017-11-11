Former Cork hurler picks up first international cap 11 November 2017





Ireland's Darren Sweetnam.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Ireland's Darren Sweetnam.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

It was a day to remember at the Aviva Stadium for former Cork hurler Darren Sweetnam who made his Irish debut in the 38-3 Autumn International win over South Africa.

Three years ago, the talented sportsman made the decision to swap the caman for the oval ball and he has since climbed up to the top of the rugby ladder.

The 24-year-old from Dunmanway replaced Rob Kearney in the 75th minute of today’s record-breaking win and was involved in the build-up to Jacob Stockdale’s try.