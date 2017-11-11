Ulster Club SFC: Slaughtneil survive tough Kilcar test 11 November 2017





Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan celebrates.

Slaughtneil remain on course to successfully defend their Ulster Club SFC crown following an entertaining semi-final tussle with Kilcar this evening.

The Derry champions got the better of their Donegal counterparts by 2-17 to 0-17 at Healy Park, Omagh in what was a fantastic advertisement for the gaelic football club scene.

Second-half goals from Se McGuigan and Christopher Bradley were crucial as Mickey Moran’s men overturned a one point half-time deficit.

3,120 spectators turned up for this eagerly anticipated clash and they witnessed Slaughtneil race into an early 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

The Barry Doherty managed Kilcar enjoyed the better of the second-quarter exchanges, however, and fought back to take an 0-8 to 0-7 lead into the break.

Whatever Moran said to his troops during in his half-time team-talk had the desired effect as they subsequently outscored their opponents by 1-6 to 0-2 during the third quarter.

McGuigan found the back of the Kilcar net in the 42nd minute and Bradley wrapped up the victory when raising Slaughtneil’s second green flag in the 59th minute.

Donegal star Paddy McBrearty sent over 0-10 (five frees) for Kilcar but they were left to rue a number of missed goal chances at the final whistle.

Slaughtneil, meanwhile, will now turn their attention to a final date with the winners of tomorrow’s second penultimate stage fixture between Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh and Cavan Gaels.

Slaughtneil - A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rogers, K McKaigue (0-1); F McEldowney, C McKaigue (0-1), K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy (0-1); R Bradley, Shane McGuigan (0-3, 1f), M McGrath (0-2); C Bradley (1-5, 0-1f, 0-1'45), Se McGuigan (1-0), C O’Doherty (0-2). Subs: B Cassidy (0-2) for C O’Doherty, B McGuigan for P Bradley.

Kilcar - E McGinley; B McGinley (0-1), C McShane, B Shovlin; R McHugh, M Hegarty, P Carr; C McGinley (0-1), M McHugh (0-1); S McBrearty (0-1), E McHugh (0-1), C Doherty; A McClean (0-1), P McBrearty (0-10, 5f), S Shovlin. Subs: M McClean (0-1) for B Shovlin, M Sweeney for C McGinley, B O’Donnell for C McShane.

Referee - S Hurson.