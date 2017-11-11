Mayo are masters for the second year in-a-row 11 November 2017





Mayo's Declan Sweeney.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Mayo's Declan Sweeney.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Mayo are All-Ireland Masters gaelic football champions for the second year in-a-row following a 1-10 to 0-9 final win over Sligo at Ballymote today.

The Declan Sweeney captained outfit shaded the first-half and took a 0-5 to 0-3 into the break.

Wing-back Kieran Lavelle netted the game’s only goal in the 48th minute and they went on to record a four-point success over a Yeats County team that included the likes of Eamonn O’Hara and Paul Taylor as well as former Mayo footballer Michael Moyles.

Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon, Tyrone claimed the All-Ireland shield title when beating Galway by four-points at Carraroe.