McNulty focused on Moorefield challenge 11 November 2017





Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty.

Having claimed the scalp of Rhode last day out, Malachy McNulty’s Portlaoise charges will be up against Kildare champions Moorefield in tomorrow’s Leinster Club SFC quarter-final.

And it’s very much a case of the bigger the challenge the better for the O’Moore County representatives and their manager.

“We have a healthy tradition of doing our best in Leinster and trying to play a good positive, open brand of football,” he remarked to The Irish Daily Mirror ahead of their last eight home fixture.

“We won’t have any fear for any other clubs, no matter what county they’re from.

“I suppose the Dublin thing, with all the clubs up there and it’s been well documented over the years, there’s a lot of investment in the teams and it’s hugely professional, that’s the way it’s going with a lot of the top club teams right around the country.

“We put as much in, we believe, as is put in up above. With that, we’ll just focus on Moorefield and should we get over that, we’ll worry about what comes after then.”