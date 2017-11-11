Leinster Club JHC: Fethard too good for John Lockes 11 November 2017





Fethard players celebrate with the Leinster club JHC silverware. Fethard players celebrate with the Leinster club JHC silverware.

Fethard St Mogues were crowned Leinster Club junior hurling champions following a 1-17 to 2-11 final victory over John Lockes of Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park today.

The Model County men put down a large deposit on their victory during the first-half which ended 1-10 to 0-5 in their favour.

Graham O’Grady netted their only goal of the contest and they withstood a strong second-half rally from their Kilkenny opponents which included goals from Shane and Ryan Bergin.