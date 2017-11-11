Leinster Club JHC: Fethard too good for John Lockes

11 November 2017

Fethard players celebrate with the Leinster club JHC silverware.

Fethard St Mogues were crowned Leinster Club junior hurling champions following a 1-17 to 2-11 final victory over John Lockes of Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park today.

The Model County men put down a large deposit on their victory during the first-half which ended 1-10 to 0-5 in their favour.

Graham O’Grady netted their only goal of the contest and they withstood a strong second-half rally from their Kilkenny opponents which included goals from Shane and Ryan Bergin.




