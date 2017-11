Ulster club JFC semi-final postponed due to bereavement 11 November 2017





A view of Celtic Park.

Tomorrow's Ulster club JFC semi-final between Donegal's Naomh Colmcille and Tattyreagh of Tyrone has been postponed due to a bereavement.

Naomh Colmcille are mourning the death of club President James Dowds.

Ulster GAA has extended its sympathies to the Dowds family and Naomh Colmcille at this sad time.

The game has been re-fixed for the same venue next Saturday, 18 November.



Saturday 18 November

Ulster club JFC semi-final

Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) v Tattyreagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 6.30pm