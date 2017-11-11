Hegarty up against former boss Moran 11 November 2017





Michael Hegarty in action for Donegal in 2008.

Kilcar’s Michael Hegarty has first-hand experience of the positive impact that Slaughtneil manager Mickey Moran brings to the table.

The 38-year-old played under Moran when he was manager of Donegal in 2001 and 2002 but they will be in opposite corners at Omagh this evening.

Hegarty and his Kilcar team-mates will be bidding to dethrone reigning provincial champions Slaughtneil but he knows that his former manager will have left no stone unturned in the Derry champions’ preparations.

“I have the greatest respect in the world for Mickey Moran,” he outlined to The Irish Daily Sun.

“He was a great manager and a great man too to go along with it. We loved playing under him. He loved playing football. He had so many lads on that Donegal side playing great football.

“Lads that weren’t comfortable on the ball suddenly found they were.

“That’s the things he looked at. We were really upset to see him go. For whatever reason at the time, it just didn’t work out.

“But I have serious time for him. Any side he’s taken over since has been successful and has played a good brand of football.

“This Slaughtneil outfit is no different. They are a fabulous team to watch. He’s a good man and a very good football man.”