Cluxton's refusal to play the media game affected his All-Star chances, says Whelan 11 November 2017





Dublin's Stephen Cluxton with his wife Joanne Cluxton at the GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars awards night at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Stephen Cluxton’s ‘reluctance to engage with the media’ counted against him in the All-Star selection process, argues Ciaran Whelan.

A week has passed since this year’s All-Stars team was revealed and the debate over Cluxton’s omission continues to rumble on.

Mayo’s David Clarke got the nod ahead of the All-Ireland winning captain between the posts and, writing in The Herald, Cluxton’s former Dublin team-mate Whelan states: “In terms of the expectations applied to him, Cluxton suffers in contrast to other nominees but I strongly believe that he also suffers in terms of the selection committee due to his reluctance to engage with the media.

“Naturally, anyone on the committee would vehemently deny that is a consideration when assessing the merits or otherwise of the candidates but I’m around long enough to know and experience the influence that politics and personalities can have on issues like this.”