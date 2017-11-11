McGrath: stalled management talks had nothing to do with team holiday 11 November 2017





A dejected Derek McGrath with his players and selector Dan Shanahan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. A dejected Derek McGrath with his players and selector Dan Shanahan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Derek McGrath has dismissed suggestions that the stand-off with the County Board over the Waterford hurlers’ team holiday to New York and Cancun was a factor in his delay in committing to stay on at the helm.

It was revealed earlier this week that the De La Salle clubman would be staying put for a fifth year on the sidelines and, in an interview with WLR, he said: “I was disappointed to hear of a local article that equated the stalling of management talks with the holiday alone.

“There were so many facets that had to be decided before you commit to something like this. To equate it with money and the demands for money? The reality is the average cost of a trip to the places we are going to is €34,000.

“There were disagreements and arguments but there weren't arguments that don't happen in every work place around Ireland.

“I had my opinion, the lads had their opinion. When I hear excessive or greed or living in cuckoo-land associated with these guys, when I see what they put into it, I'd be disappointed.

“It annoyed me for a while. You then move on.”