O'Brien hopes history will repeat itself 11 November 2017





Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien.©INPHO/James Crombie.

After guiding Corofin to a fifth Galway SFC success in-a-row, Kevin O’Brien is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with St Brigid’s of Roscommon.

The Galway standard-bearers defeated the Kiltoom outfit in last year’s provincial decider before making their exit at the hands of eventual All-Ireland winners Dr Crokes at the penultimate hurdle.

O’Brien hopes they can go a couple of steps further this year and emulate their All-Ireland success of 2015 but he’s not looking beyond tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated encounter.

It will be the fourth time the clubs have met in the provincial championship since 2006.

“We have played each other plenty alright and had some great battles,” O’Brien pointed out to The Irish Independent.

“I think last year we got an early goal and that set us up and we carried that through the game.

“But overall this is a different team, they have a new team too so there won't be much rivalry between the players. Maybe five or six years ago it was different.”

The disappointment of last year’s semi-final defeat to Dr Crokes still rankles with the Corofin boss.

“Looking back on it, that was a day where we probably just didn't turn up for whatever reason.

“And Dr Crokes went on to prove what a team they are in the final. We had a spell before half-time where we looked like we were getting back into it but we were hit by a goal. We just didn't perform.”